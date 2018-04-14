|
Maketoys MTRM-12 Lightning (G1 Thundercracker) & MTRM-13 Skycrow (G1 Skywarp) Color P
Via Weibo user*???1230
*we have a look at the color prototypes of*Maketoys MTRM-12 Lightning (G1 Thundercracker) and*MTRM-13 Skycrow (G1 Skywarp). These are the expected repaints of*Maketoys MTRM-11 Meteor (G1 Starscream) in order to complete your MP scaled original Seekers trio. The images let us see very cartoon-accurate colors, and of course of the things you may like (or not) from the original MTRM-11 Meteor mold. You can now surf to their respective threads on our forums and chime in with your thoughts about these releases: Maketoys MTRM-12 Lightning Maketoys MRTM-13 Skycrow
Alternatively, you can » Continue Reading.
The post Maketoys MTRM-12 Lightning (G1 Thundercracker) & MTRM-13 Skycrow (G1 Skywarp) Color Prototypes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.