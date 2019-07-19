|
Transformers voice actor Dan Gilvezan to attend TFcon DC 2019
TFcon is very happy to announce Dan Gilvezan the voices of Bumblebee, Goldbug, Hot Spot, Outback, Rollbar, Scamper, Skids and Snapdragon in Transformers Generation 1 will be a guest at TFcon DC 2019
. He is also well known for his role as Spider-Man in Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. Dan will be taking part in autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention on both Saturday and Sunday of the convention. Dan Gilvezan is presented by The Chosen Prime
