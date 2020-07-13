Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Leader Class Doubledealer Found At US Retail


Thanks to Darkprime*for sharing in our Virginia Transformers sightings forum, photographic proof that the new Transformers Earthrise Wave*2 Leader Class Doubledealer has been found at US retail. Doubledealer was spotted at*Woodbridge Target in Virginia. Time to dash to your nearest Target store to try to find him. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Leader Class Doubledealer Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



