|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Leader Class Doubledealer Found At US Retail
Thanks to Darkprime*for sharing in our Virginia Transformers sightings forum, photographic proof that the new Transformers Earthrise Wave*2 Leader Class Doubledealer has been found at US retail. Doubledealer was spotted at*Woodbridge Target in Virginia. Time to dash to your nearest Target store to try to find him. Happy hunting!
