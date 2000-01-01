|
MP-11NR Ramjet Null Rays
Hey all, Just got this guy yesterday finally, unfortunately he came with 2 right side Null Rays.....I've tried searching the boards here but haven't found much info on this. I know that the shoulders were a QC issue, mine happen to be fine, however I have seen a couple posts elsewhere about having 2 of the same side Null Rays, again without much other info.
I bought through a 3rd party so its not really returnable. Plus he's really fine in robot mode and the return shipping wouldn't be worth it.
Anyone know of a third party selling Null Rays, or anyone hear of an exchange thread? (Just figuring if it is a widespread issue, someone will have 2 lefts)
Cheers all!
Shwabber