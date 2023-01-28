Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire In-Hands Images


We have our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire which has started shipping in Asia. Thanks to twitter users*@aiyaa_xx,*@nailwithsomeone,*@r_yubi00,*@gLYjzoShlTvAN0g,*@pcwr_Etchy,*@ink_oko,*@D37CP7ENvLIo1no,*@41sidezone Baidu users fcscfcsc*and*???*we have a rain of new in-hand images of this impressive new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece rendition of Skyfire showing off the box (and we are talking about a BIG box), content, instructions, alt mode, robot mode (featuring a magnetic faceplate gimmick), poseability, comparison pics with other Masterpiece figures, Siege Jetfire and HasLab Victory Saber. Skyfire seems to be the tallest official Masterpiece toy. We also &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire In-Hands Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



