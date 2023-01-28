We have our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire which has started shipping in Asia. Thanks to twitter users*@aiyaa_xx
,*@nailwithsomeone
,*@r_yubi00,
*@gLYjzoShlTvAN0g,
*@pcwr_Etchy,
*@ink_oko
,*@D37CP7ENvLIo1no,
*@41sidezone
Baidu users fcscfcsc
*and*???
*we have a rain of new in-hand images of this impressive new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece rendition of Skyfire showing off the box (and we are talking about a BIG box), content, instructions, alt mode, robot mode (featuring a magnetic faceplate gimmick
), poseability, comparison pics with other Masterpiece figures, Siege Jetfire and HasLab Victory Saber. Skyfire seems to be the tallest official Masterpiece toy. We also » Continue Reading.
