MB-EX Laserbeak Revealed aka DOTM Pink Bumblebee

Out of left field, Takara Tomy have announced a Summer Wonder Fest exclusive of Dark of the Moon Laserbeak. Now, this is not of the minion proper, but rather of Dark of the Moon Bumblebee, recently used in the Movie The Best Line, painted pink. This references the scene where Laserbeak turned into a mini Bumblebee clone that was pink in order to seduce a NASA agent's child and get inside the house unnoticed. It will be available at the show at the end of July for 4,300 Yen (roughly 38 US dollars). Read on to check Pinky Bee!