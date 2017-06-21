|
IDW September 2017 solicitations
CBR
has posted the solicitations for IDW Publishing’s September comics, as the First Strike event continues in its main miniseries and a host of tie-ins. Meanwhile, Optimus Prime’s book has the Autobots go on a mission to rescue one of their own while the titular character is busy with First Strike, Lost Light features some long-absent crew members returning to the Lost Light to find some big changes, and Rom vs. Transformers continues as the Autobots and Solstar Order must team up against the Decepticons and Dire Wraiths. Plus, the trade paperback collecting the first six issues of Lost » Continue Reading.
The post IDW September 2017 solicitations
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.