Today, 01:47 AM #1 CKWG Masterpiece Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 1,015 Vintage Gobots & Marvel Legends Figures & BAF & BAF parts for Sale Non-TF Vintage Toy List for Sale:

Super Gobot Warpath $20

Super Gobot shuttle Spay-C $12

Super Gobot Bugbite missing 1 tire, left back red light $7

Super Gobot grey Porsche Baron von Joy, has gun with broken tips $9

Gobots Blue Tank, has both guns, but one gun broken tips $6

Gobots forklift Spoons missing front tires $7

Gobots Blue Leader One X2 $10 each

Gobots Rolls Royce Tux $8

Gobots Defendor , no gun $10

Gobots Dive Dive dark blue ?KO $5

Gobot Waterwalk white/blue Taiwan KO version $5



Moto-bot dyno drive yellow dumptruck $7

Gobots forklift Spoons $10

Gobots green Cy-Kill variant complete $50



Super Gobot Future Car Psycho broken left red fin & 1 finger $3

Super Gobot Porsche 928 S Herr Fiend missing back hood $5

Gobots Road Ranger missing left arm $2

Gobots grey leader One broken left shoulder $5

Gobots Dozer no hood $5

Gobots race car Slicks missing chest $2

Gobots shuttle Spay-C missing front part $2

Gobots Waterwalk white/blue Taiwan KO version missing tailfin $2

Zybot jet $1

Gobots Cop-Tur missing arms $2

Gobots Fitor missing arms $2

Gobots Jeeper Creeper broken leg $2

Gobots Fly trap missing truck front $2



Unknown motocycle $2

Zybot black semi truck $5

Quintel Quartz Robot Watch missing left leg $5

Mugen Calibur small green jeep with gun, one knob broken on left shoulder $5

Convertors beetle chest broken, missing horn, missing insect legs, has gun $3



Marvel Legends Figure for Sale list



Marvel Legends Figures, no packagings:

Thor MCU Avengers 1 movie $20

Thor Odin Allfather wave $25

Ronan MCU $20

Nick Fury Giantman wave $23

Captain Marvel comic version, missing unmasked head $20

Ironfist white suit $14

Titanium Man, no accessories $20

Toybiz Kang $25

Toybiz Web climbing Spider-Man's wall, missing top decoration RARE $10

Toybiz Manwolf $10

Sunfire no accessories $10

Dazzler missing effect part $10

Havok $15

Age of Apocalypse Wolverine $10

Toybiz X-Men Classics Red Rogue $15

Toybiz Angel red $17

Cottonmouth $7

Batroc $7

Toybiz Mandarin green suit $18

Hydra Soldier set of 2, close mouth & open mouth variant $30

Symbiote Spider-Man King Pin wave $15

Red Goblin $15

Venom, Monster Venom wave $20

Anti-Venom $25

Scream $17

Poison $17

Toybiz Venom with bendable arm base $12

Toybiz Ultimate Rhino with base $12



Marvel Legends SEALED in box:

Iron Fist green suit, Dormammu wave $30

Symbiote Spider-Man Sandman wave $23

Silver Sable $27

Black Cat , King Pin wave $27

Marvel Now Captain America , Mandroid wave $45

Scourge Merceneries of Chaos, Onslaught wave $22

Captain America Winter Soldier Captain America with light blue shield, Mandroid wave $45

Ronan MCU $28

King T-chaka $30



Marvel Legends with box, opened:

Red Skull , the 1st 10 year $20

Electro movie version, opened only to remove baf part $12

Spider UK , opened only to remove baf part $14

Adam Warlock , no baf part $15

Malekith , no baf part $8

Groot Toysrus exclusive, missing the 2 smaller Groots $35

Magneto , opened only to remove baf part $22

Gladiator , opened only to remove baf part $22



BAF Complete Build a Figure:

Odin Allfather (blue cape & staff & helmet head ver.) $50

Ultimate Green Goblin $30

Kree Sentry $45

Juggernaut $45

Absorbing Man $50



Incomplete BAFs lot sets :

Hobgolin missing small pumpkin bomb $48

Comic Thanos missing only right leg $20

Rhino open mouth head, torso, left arm $25

Ultron missing right arm & right leg $15



Individual BAF Parts, Price in picture Attached Thumbnails









my sale list:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72456





my feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=3255

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...lbuster-3.html __________________my sale list:my feedback:

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

