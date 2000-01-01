|
Vintage Gobots & Marvel Legends Figures & BAF & BAF parts for Sale
Non-TF Vintage Toy List for Sale:
Super Gobot Warpath $20
Super Gobot shuttle Spay-C $12
Super Gobot Bugbite missing 1 tire, left back red light $7
Super Gobot grey Porsche Baron von Joy, has gun with broken tips $9
Gobots Blue Tank, has both guns, but one gun broken tips $6
Gobots forklift Spoons missing front tires $7
Gobots Blue Leader One X2 $10 each
Gobots Rolls Royce Tux $8
Gobots Defendor , no gun $10
Gobots Dive Dive dark blue ?KO $5
Gobot Waterwalk white/blue Taiwan KO version $5
Moto-bot dyno drive yellow dumptruck $7
Gobots forklift Spoons $10
Gobots green Cy-Kill variant complete $50
Super Gobot Future Car Psycho broken left red fin & 1 finger $3
Super Gobot Porsche 928 S Herr Fiend missing back hood $5
Gobots Road Ranger missing left arm $2
Gobots grey leader One broken left shoulder $5
Gobots Dozer no hood $5
Gobots race car Slicks missing chest $2
Gobots shuttle Spay-C missing front part $2
Gobots Waterwalk white/blue Taiwan KO version missing tailfin $2
Zybot jet $1
Gobots Cop-Tur missing arms $2
Gobots Fitor missing arms $2
Gobots Jeeper Creeper broken leg $2
Gobots Fly trap missing truck front $2
Unknown motocycle $2
Zybot black semi truck $5
Quintel Quartz Robot Watch missing left leg $5
Mugen Calibur small green jeep with gun, one knob broken on left shoulder $5
Convertors beetle chest broken, missing horn, missing insect legs, has gun $3
Marvel Legends Figure for Sale list
Marvel Legends Figures, no packagings:
Thor MCU Avengers 1 movie $20
Thor Odin Allfather wave $25
Ronan MCU $20
Nick Fury Giantman wave $23
Captain Marvel comic version, missing unmasked head $20
Ironfist white suit $14
Titanium Man, no accessories $20
Toybiz Kang $25
Toybiz Web climbing Spider-Man's wall, missing top decoration RARE $10
Toybiz Manwolf $10
Sunfire no accessories $10
Dazzler missing effect part $10
Havok $15
Age of Apocalypse Wolverine $10
Toybiz X-Men Classics Red Rogue $15
Toybiz Angel red $17
Cottonmouth $7
Batroc $7
Toybiz Mandarin green suit $18
Hydra Soldier set of 2, close mouth & open mouth variant $30
Symbiote Spider-Man King Pin wave $15
Red Goblin $15
Venom, Monster Venom wave $20
Anti-Venom $25
Scream $17
Poison $17
Toybiz Venom with bendable arm base $12
Toybiz Ultimate Rhino with base $12
Marvel Legends SEALED in box:
Iron Fist green suit, Dormammu wave $30
Symbiote Spider-Man Sandman wave $23
Silver Sable $27
Black Cat , King Pin wave $27
Marvel Now Captain America , Mandroid wave $45
Scourge Merceneries of Chaos, Onslaught wave $22
Captain America Winter Soldier Captain America with light blue shield, Mandroid wave $45
Ronan MCU $28
King T-chaka $30
Marvel Legends with box, opened:
Red Skull , the 1st 10 year $20
Electro movie version, opened only to remove baf part $12
Spider UK , opened only to remove baf part $14
Adam Warlock , no baf part $15
Malekith , no baf part $8
Groot Toysrus exclusive, missing the 2 smaller Groots $35
Magneto , opened only to remove baf part $22
Gladiator , opened only to remove baf part $22
BAF Complete Build a Figure:
Odin Allfather (blue cape & staff & helmet head ver.) $50
Ultimate Green Goblin $30
Kree Sentry $45
Juggernaut $45
Absorbing Man $50
Incomplete BAFs lot sets :
Hobgolin missing small pumpkin bomb $48
Comic Thanos missing only right leg $20
Rhino open mouth head, torso, left arm $25
Ultron missing right arm & right leg $15
Individual BAF Parts, Price in picture