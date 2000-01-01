Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:47 AM   #1
CKWG
Masterpiece
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,015
Vintage Gobots & Marvel Legends Figures & BAF & BAF parts for Sale
Non-TF Vintage Toy List for Sale:
Super Gobot Warpath $20
Super Gobot shuttle Spay-C $12
Super Gobot Bugbite missing 1 tire, left back red light $7
Super Gobot grey Porsche Baron von Joy, has gun with broken tips $9
Gobots Blue Tank, has both guns, but one gun broken tips $6
Gobots forklift Spoons missing front tires $7
Gobots Blue Leader One X2 $10 each
Gobots Rolls Royce Tux $8
Gobots Defendor , no gun $10
Gobots Dive Dive dark blue ?KO $5
Gobot Waterwalk white/blue Taiwan KO version $5

Moto-bot dyno drive yellow dumptruck $7
Gobots forklift Spoons $10
Gobots green Cy-Kill variant complete $50

Super Gobot Future Car Psycho broken left red fin & 1 finger $3
Super Gobot Porsche 928 S Herr Fiend missing back hood $5
Gobots Road Ranger missing left arm $2
Gobots grey leader One broken left shoulder $5
Gobots Dozer no hood $5
Gobots race car Slicks missing chest $2
Gobots shuttle Spay-C missing front part $2
Gobots Waterwalk white/blue Taiwan KO version missing tailfin $2
Zybot jet $1
Gobots Cop-Tur missing arms $2
Gobots Fitor missing arms $2
Gobots Jeeper Creeper broken leg $2
Gobots Fly trap missing truck front $2

Unknown motocycle $2
Zybot black semi truck $5
Quintel Quartz Robot Watch missing left leg $5
Mugen Calibur small green jeep with gun, one knob broken on left shoulder $5
Convertors beetle chest broken, missing horn, missing insect legs, has gun $3

Marvel Legends Figure for Sale list

Marvel Legends Figures, no packagings:
Thor MCU Avengers 1 movie $20
Thor Odin Allfather wave $25
Ronan MCU $20
Nick Fury Giantman wave $23
Captain Marvel comic version, missing unmasked head $20
Ironfist white suit $14
Titanium Man, no accessories $20
Toybiz Kang $25
Toybiz Web climbing Spider-Man's wall, missing top decoration RARE $10
Toybiz Manwolf $10
Sunfire no accessories $10
Dazzler missing effect part $10
Havok $15
Age of Apocalypse Wolverine $10
Toybiz X-Men Classics Red Rogue $15
Toybiz Angel red $17
Cottonmouth $7
Batroc $7
Toybiz Mandarin green suit $18
Hydra Soldier set of 2, close mouth & open mouth variant $30
Symbiote Spider-Man King Pin wave $15
Red Goblin $15
Venom, Monster Venom wave $20
Anti-Venom $25
Scream $17
Poison $17
Toybiz Venom with bendable arm base $12
Toybiz Ultimate Rhino with base $12

Marvel Legends SEALED in box:
Iron Fist green suit, Dormammu wave $30
Symbiote Spider-Man Sandman wave $23
Silver Sable $27
Black Cat , King Pin wave $27
Marvel Now Captain America , Mandroid wave $45
Scourge Merceneries of Chaos, Onslaught wave $22
Captain America Winter Soldier Captain America with light blue shield, Mandroid wave $45
Ronan MCU $28
King T-chaka $30

Marvel Legends with box, opened:
Red Skull , the 1st 10 year $20
Electro movie version, opened only to remove baf part $12
Spider UK , opened only to remove baf part $14
Adam Warlock , no baf part $15
Malekith , no baf part $8
Groot Toysrus exclusive, missing the 2 smaller Groots $35
Magneto , opened only to remove baf part $22
Gladiator , opened only to remove baf part $22

BAF Complete Build a Figure:
Odin Allfather (blue cape & staff & helmet head ver.) $50
Ultimate Green Goblin $30
Kree Sentry $45
Juggernaut $45
Absorbing Man $50

Incomplete BAFs lot sets :
Hobgolin missing small pumpkin bomb $48
Comic Thanos missing only right leg $20
Rhino open mouth head, torso, left arm $25
Ultron missing right arm & right leg $15

Individual BAF Parts, Price in picture
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: gobots 3.jpg Views: 1 Size: 92.3 KB ID: 44680   Click image for larger version Name: gobots.jpg Views: 1 Size: 93.8 KB ID: 44681   Click image for larger version Name: gobots broken.jpg Views: 1 Size: 94.1 KB ID: 44682   Click image for larger version Name: non tf.jpg Views: 1 Size: 93.1 KB ID: 44683   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_5318.jpg Views: 1 Size: 94.2 KB ID: 44684  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_5340.jpg Views: 1 Size: 96.7 KB ID: 44685   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_5341.jpg Views: 1 Size: 99.1 KB ID: 44686   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_5343.jpg Views: 1 Size: 95.2 KB ID: 44687   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_5344 edit.jpg Views: 1 Size: 94.0 KB ID: 44688   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_5346 edit.jpg Views: 1 Size: 95.3 KB ID: 44689  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_5347 edit.jpg Views: 1 Size: 94.2 KB ID: 44690   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_5349 edit.jpg Views: 1 Size: 96.1 KB ID: 44691   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_5204 edit.jpg Views: 1 Size: 94.8 KB ID: 44692  
