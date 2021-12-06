Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom WFC-K43 Core Class Hot Rod In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,549
Transformers Kingdom WFC-K43 Core Class Hot Rod In-Hand Images


Via*Hobbymizer Studio Facebook Group*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom WFC-K43 Core Class Hot Rod. We have clear and close images of the packaging and robot and alt mode of this rendition of Hot Rod for the small Core class scale. Hot Rod comes with a red and blue sword rather than any gun. The figure seems pretty poseable and well-designed, but with some hollow parts in the back of the figure. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Transformers Kingdom WFC-K43 Core Class Hot Rod In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Ratchet #8 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Decepticon Runamuck B0208 New Toy
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER MENASOR MOTORMASTER CROTCH PLATE LOT # 2 "W/DECAL" CLEANED
Transformers
Shoucang Robots in Digsuise Jindian
Transformers
Transformers WFC-E27 Seeker Elite 2-Pack coneheads
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Mothton #24 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transforming
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Stronghorn #23 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transform
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.