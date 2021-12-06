Via*Hobbymizer Studio Facebook Group
*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom WFC-K43 Core Class Hot Rod. We have clear and close images of the packaging and robot and alt mode of this rendition of Hot Rod for the small Core class scale. Hot Rod comes with a red and blue sword rather than any gun. The figure seems pretty poseable and well-designed, but with some hollow parts in the back of the figure. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!  
