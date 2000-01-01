Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:02 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,878
Netflix WFC Deep Cover
After looking at the black and blue Transformers Generations Selects Deep Cover, we compare and contrast a bit with the blue and black Netflix version...whom I shall name something else.

https://youtu.be/Bj0oUeCk-6s
