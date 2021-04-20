Veteran Transformers artist Marcelo Matere
presents the line art process for his issue #29 retailer incentive cover. Revisit
our 5-page preview coverage of this next “War World” chapter, scheduled in shops May 19th, then sound off on the 2005 boards! “War World: Titans”! Sentinel Prime has a secret-something that could change the fate of Cybertron-something that Megatron wants. It’s a battle for control of the Forge as the Autobots and the Decepticons come face-to-face in battle for the first time! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Cover Artist), Marcelo Matere (Cover Artist)
