Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #29 Matere Retailer Incentive Cover Lin
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,497
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #29 Matere Retailer Incentive Cover Lin


Veteran Transformers artist Marcelo Matere presents the line art process for his issue #29 retailer incentive cover. Revisit our 5-page preview coverage of this next “War World” chapter, scheduled in shops May 19th, then sound off on the 2005 boards! “War World: Titans”! Sentinel Prime has a secret-something that could change the fate of Cybertron-something that Megatron wants. It’s a battle for control of the Forge as the Autobots and the Decepticons come face-to-face in battle for the first time! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Cover Artist), Marcelo Matere (Cover Artist)

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #29 Matere Retailer Incentive Cover Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Kenner Vor-tech thunderwing vehicle figure transforming helmet M.A.S.K.
Transformers
Transformer tank et auto Bookleg KO
Transformers
G2 1994 Hasbro transformers cyberjets
Transformers
Transformer 1999 Patamon Angemon
Transformers
Beast Wars transformers elephant, lion, eagle
Transformers
Beast Wars transformers rattrap
Transformers
Beast Wars transformers 1997 Bonecrusher Buffalo
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.