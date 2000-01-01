Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page vintage transformers & other vintage toys
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:02 PM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 98
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
pics avl. upon request
have over 450 spare weapons/acc
(these are avl. for trade for other weapons/acc)

vintage transformers:

ramjet
mint with no sundamage, has decal wear
complete & with u.s manual & catalog book


astrotrain
canadian box, complete
bot in very good condition
has red decoder


quake(targetmaster)
near mint & complete with both targetmasters & turret


topspin (jumpstarters)
both are mint & complete
2 avl.


anti-aircraft base
mint & near complete
only missing: front part of jet(robot) & 1 maroon weapon



other vintage toy lines

super gobots
spy-eye series 3 very hard to find has box & insert


robin hood ( 1992 kenner)
set includes all only missing 2 dark warrior & little john

ghostbusters
mailman( haunted humans)

robocop ( 1988 kenner)
headhunter sealed ,unpunched,canadian card
scorponok87 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Set MISB
Transformers
transformers beast wars lot
Transformers
New Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Decepticon Thundercracker MP-7 MISB
Transformers
G1 Megatron
Transformers
Starscream Transformer ROTF
Transformers
Megatron Transformer ROTF
Transformers
Optimus Prime Transformer Automorph
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.