vintage transformers & other vintage toys pics avl. upon request

have over 450 spare weapons/acc

(these are avl. for trade for other weapons/acc)



vintage transformers:



ramjet

mint with no sundamage, has decal wear

complete & with u.s manual & catalog book





astrotrain

canadian box, complete

bot in very good condition

has red decoder





quake(targetmaster)

near mint & complete with both targetmasters & turret





topspin (jumpstarters)

both are mint & complete

2 avl.





anti-aircraft base

mint & near complete

only missing: front part of jet(robot) & 1 maroon weapon







other vintage toy lines



super gobots

spy-eye series 3 very hard to find has box & insert





robin hood ( 1992 kenner)

set includes all only missing 2 dark warrior & little john



ghostbusters

mailman( haunted humans)



robocop ( 1988 kenner)

headhunter sealed ,unpunched,canadian card

