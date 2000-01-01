|
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
pics avl. upon request
have over 450 spare weapons/acc
(these are avl. for trade for other weapons/acc)
vintage transformers:
ramjet
mint with no sundamage, has decal wear
complete & with u.s manual & catalog book
astrotrain
canadian box, complete
bot in very good condition
has red decoder
quake(targetmaster)
near mint & complete with both targetmasters & turret
topspin (jumpstarters)
both are mint & complete
2 avl.
anti-aircraft base
mint & near complete
only missing: front part of jet(robot) & 1 maroon weapon
other vintage toy lines
super gobots
spy-eye series 3 very hard to find has box & insert
robin hood ( 1992 kenner)
set includes all only missing 2 dark warrior & little john
ghostbusters
mailman( haunted humans)
robocop ( 1988 kenner)
headhunter sealed ,unpunched,canadian card