|
Earthrise Allicon Alt Mode Official Image
A new listing via Amazon.ca
*gives us our first look at the alt mode of the new*Earthrise Allicon. This new Deluxe class Allicon mold was first revealed a few hours ago
, but no images of his alt mode were available. Now, thanks to 2005 Boards member*General Tekno*we have our first look at the alt mode of the Quintessons’ enforcer. Many fans were pleased with the Earthrise Allicon robot mode, and now we can see that his beast mode is not as cartoon-accurate as we may have expected. Some visible kibble in the arms may not be of the likes » Continue Reading.
The post Earthrise Allicon Alt Mode Official Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.