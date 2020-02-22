|
Earthrise Doubledealer Official Images
Via Amazon Canada
, we have some official images of the upcoming Earthrise Doubledealer. These images show us not only a better look at the robot mode we first saw yesterday, but also all three of Doubledealer’s alternate modes: buzzard, missile tank, and rocket launch platform. Sadly it does not look like Doubledealer will have Powermaster figures – however, all three of the original Doubledealer’s alternate modes are faithfully recreated and upgraded. Doubledealer as a character was a mercenary character who would switch sides based on his robot mode – much like Punch / Counterpunch. The robot form is an » Continue Reading.
