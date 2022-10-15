|
Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Core Class Bomb-Burst & Soundwave Found At US Retail
Attention Legacy collectors! We can report that the new*Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Core Class is out at US retail. 2005 Boards member*Notomus*found Legacy Bomb-burst at*Target in South Dakota while Soundwave (Kingdom re-release) was spotted at*Manalapan Target, New Jersey by 2005 Boards member*MagnusWave931. Happy hunting!
