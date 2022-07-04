Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,548

Gen Studio Series DLX WFC Barricade Listing Found



Another 2023 Transformers listing is coming at us today courtesy of TFW’s Jtprime17 and Walmart. This time we have another more mysterious listing – one for that of a “Gen Studio Series DLX WFC Barricade”. As you may recall, this is similar to the previous listing for



We'll keep you updated with more info as it comes in, but for now you can speculate away on the boards!The post Gen Studio Series DLX WFC Barricade Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

