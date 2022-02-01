Today, 04:53 PM #1 Stubbertron Mini-Con Join Date: Jul 2022 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1 Sell/Trade items at TFcon Friday-Sunday



I would love to offload the majority of these and clear some display space, so here's the deal.

For all items $25 and over:

Buy 2 get 5% off

Buy 3 get 10% off

Buy 4 get 15% off

Buy 5+ get 20% off



LOOSE FIGURES (with accessories):



2007 Bayverse: ($20 each, $65 for all)

Bumblebee

Jazz

Ironhide

Barricade



Starwars Crossovers: ($20 each, $50 for all)

AT-AT

Luke Skywalker/Snow Speeder

Anakin Skywalker/Jedi Starfighter



CHUG - Scourge x3 ($20 each, $50 for all)



G1 ? Ultra Magnus (commemorative edition) $65

Masterpiece - Grimlock $85

CHUG - Sunstreaker $25

BeastWars - Ironhide $5



************************************************** ********************

OPEN BOX:



CombinerWars - Menasor $215

- 100% completion set (Motormaster version 1&2, all 5 deluxes, legends Blackjack)



CombinerWars - Thundercracker $55

TitansReturn - Clone pack: $35

PowerOfThePrimes - Jazz $20

TheLastKnight - Berserker $25

Prime Beast Hunters - Grimwing $40

AgeOfExtinction - Optimus Prime (1st Edition) $60



LoyalSubjects: ($7 each, all for $10)

Rumble

Scrapper



AltModes ? Optimus Prime $5



************************************************** **************

SEALED BOX:



RetroHeadMasters $40 each, $110 all

Skullcruncher

Weirdwolf

Highbrow



GenerationSelects - Cordon & Spinout $65

TitansReturn - Octane $40

NetflixWFC - DeepCover $30

Siege - Bluestreak $35

Siege - Apeface $40

PowerOfThePrimes - Rodimus $60

CombinerWars - Pipes $15

FlameToys - Starscream (model kit) $50



************************************************** ***********

MOTU ORIGINS:



Palace Guard $45

Triclops (MattelCreations exclusive) $100

Triclops $75

Merman (wave 3) $30

Zodac $30

Orko $75

Beast Man (wave 1) $75

Scareglow $65

Stinkor $65

Trapjaw $75

Man E Faces $75

Beastman (LOP) $50





**Sorry for the market pricing on the MOTU, I had to order the majority from the US. Would prefer to trade these for equal market value TFs**



