Sell/Trade items at TFcon Friday-Sunday
Hey all. Getting excited for the con only 2 days away now!! Here's a late post on what I'll be bringing with me to sell or trade (see bottom of list for trades). I plan to be setting up an open room sale at the hotel, possibly with another friend joining as well. Thanks for reading.

I would love to offload the majority of these and clear some display space, so here's the deal.
For all items $25 and over:
Buy 2 get 5% off
Buy 3 get 10% off
Buy 4 get 15% off
Buy 5+ get 20% off

LOOSE FIGURES (with accessories):

2007 Bayverse: ($20 each, $65 for all)
Bumblebee
Jazz
Ironhide
Barricade

Starwars Crossovers: ($20 each, $50 for all)
AT-AT
Luke Skywalker/Snow Speeder
Anakin Skywalker/Jedi Starfighter

CHUG - Scourge x3 ($20 each, $50 for all)

G1 ? Ultra Magnus (commemorative edition) $65
Masterpiece - Grimlock $85
CHUG - Sunstreaker $25
BeastWars - Ironhide $5

OPEN BOX:

CombinerWars - Menasor $215
- 100% completion set (Motormaster version 1&2, all 5 deluxes, legends Blackjack)

CombinerWars - Thundercracker $55
TitansReturn - Clone pack: $35
PowerOfThePrimes - Jazz $20
TheLastKnight - Berserker $25
Prime Beast Hunters - Grimwing $40
AgeOfExtinction - Optimus Prime (1st Edition) $60

LoyalSubjects: ($7 each, all for $10)
Rumble
Scrapper

AltModes ? Optimus Prime $5

SEALED BOX:

RetroHeadMasters $40 each, $110 all
Skullcruncher
Weirdwolf
Highbrow

GenerationSelects - Cordon & Spinout $65
TitansReturn - Octane $40
NetflixWFC - DeepCover $30
Siege - Bluestreak $35
Siege - Apeface $40
PowerOfThePrimes - Rodimus $60
CombinerWars - Pipes $15
FlameToys - Starscream (model kit) $50

MOTU ORIGINS:

Palace Guard $45
Triclops (MattelCreations exclusive) $100
Triclops $75
Merman (wave 3) $30
Zodac $30
Orko $75
Beast Man (wave 1) $75
Scareglow $65
Stinkor $65
Trapjaw $75
Man E Faces $75
Beastman (LOP) $50


**Sorry for the market pricing on the MOTU, I had to order the majority from the US. Would prefer to trade these for equal market value TFs**

Trade Options: G1, Cybertron, Prime, Animated, Third Party
