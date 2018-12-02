Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,601

Bumblebee Movie Special Event At Tokyo Comic-Con



Lucky Japanese fans attending Tokyo Comic-Con yesterday (December 1st) could attend a special*Bumblebee Movie Event*with lots of surprises and attractions. Legendary Japanese voice actor of Convoy/Optimus Prime in G1 and live-action movies*Tessho Genda was on the stage confirming his role as Optimus Prime in the new Bumblebee Movie. Of course, an impressive Bumblebee movie cosplayer was next to him to greet the fans. A special message from Hailee Steinfeld for the Japanese fans was screened together with the latest trailer. While most of us were not able to assist to Tokyo Comic-Con, you can check out all the pictures from



The post







More... Lucky Japanese fans attending Tokyo Comic-Con yesterday (December 1st) could attend a special*Bumblebee Movie Event*with lots of surprises and attractions. Legendary Japanese voice actor of Convoy/Optimus Prime in G1 and live-action movies*Tessho Genda was on the stage confirming his role as Optimus Prime in the new Bumblebee Movie. Of course, an impressive Bumblebee movie cosplayer was next to him to greet the fans. A special message from Hailee Steinfeld for the Japanese fans was screened together with the latest trailer. While most of us were not able to assist to Tokyo Comic-Con, you can check out all the pictures from » Continue Reading. The post Bumblebee Movie Special Event At Tokyo Comic-Con appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.