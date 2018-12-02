Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Bumblebee Movie Special Event At Tokyo Comic-Con


Lucky Japanese fans attending Tokyo Comic-Con yesterday (December 1st) could attend a special*Bumblebee Movie Event*with lots of surprises and attractions. Legendary Japanese voice actor of Convoy/Optimus Prime in G1 and live-action movies*Tessho Genda was on the stage confirming his role as Optimus Prime in the new Bumblebee Movie. Of course, an impressive Bumblebee movie cosplayer was next to him to greet the fans. A special message from Hailee Steinfeld for the Japanese fans was screened together with the latest trailer. While most of us were not able to assist to Tokyo Comic-Con, you can check out all the pictures from &#187; Continue Reading.

