Robbler Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2013 Location: London, ON Posts: 162

Planet X Just wanting gauge opinions on these figs.



Are these really poor quality third party figs, or just an unlucky get for me? Two breaks on two figs, one was an easy fix and the other I'll have to superglue back together.



I was kind of looking into getting the Magnus and Grimlock figs, but after this I am real hesitant.

Wanted Items || For Sale || Feedback __________________