IDW Publishing parent company IDW Media Holdings released its fourth quarter and full fiscal year (FY) 2019 results, a report which included the following points: A fourth quarter net loss per share of $2.29 on revenue of $33.9 million and a full fiscal year net loss per share of $3.90 on revenue of $62.6 million for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2019, respectively. IDW Publishing, home to series including Transformers (2019), Transformers: Galaxies and Transformers vs. The Terminator, posting a decline in FY revenue from a flat 2018 to 2019 IDW Entertainment, home to television &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Media Holdings: Fourth Quarter & Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results, Exploring National Stock Exchange Listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



