3D Printed HUGE Autobot Matrix



I found a small one by TFMCDerek on thingiverse:



The model opens, and it's already separated into multiple pieces. My printer is only so big, so pieces was really good.



It took about 42 hours to print, made one scrap piece (the pin).



All parts were printed at 10,000 scale except for the pin, which I had to make at 9,900 scale (1% smaller). The original 10,000 scale pin is the scrap piece.



In total, I used just shy of 400g of plastic (that includes the scrap piece and supports).



In addition to the printing time, There was probably close to 3 to 5 hours of setup and cleaning of pieces, test fitting, code generating, etc.



The external cracks are due to thermal shrinking of the plastic, something I hadn't considered, but can be covered with paint (which the holder still needs). If I ever print another, I can compensate and minimize for it now after some research.



The pieces themselves are still solid and can be handled and manhandled, but I really wouldn't try going through a drop test on this.



With a little bit of careful effort, the container can be split open, just like the movie.



Originally I wanted the pin to be removable, but it is such a tight fit that it is never coming out. I ended up using Kraggle to fix it in place within the core.



Handles still need to be attached to the container, and the container still needs to be painted. I'll leave that to Optimus Puto, since I have some chemical sensitivity to many paints and solvents. Its a shame I don't have yellow/orange plastic, or it wouldn't need the paint.



Anyways, here's the pics of the (almost) final product. Titans Return Cerebros for scale.







