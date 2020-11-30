|
Hobby Link Japan Cyber Monday 2020 Sale is Live!
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Hobby Link Japan started their Cyber Monday Sale! Hit the link below to get right into the action! * For Cyber Monday, we’re giving YOU the power to choose how you save! Simply create an order of at least 15,000 JPY with items of any stock status, and any “In Stock” items in your cart will get a 10% off discount once the coupon code HLJ-CYBERM is applied at checkout! It’s only for the next 24 HOURS so act fast! The Cyber Monday 2020 coupon starts on 2020 November 30th, 11AM JST and ends » Continue Reading.
