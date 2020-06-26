|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Malkova Issue #7 Retailer Incentive Cover Artwork
PREVIEWSworld unveiled Anna Malkova‘s retailer incentive cover for issue #7 of the next arc
in Transformers: Galaxies. Sam Maggs (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Marvel: Fearless and Fantastic!, DC: Brave and Bold!) and Umi Miyao (Transformers) weave a tale of deception and perception in “Gauging the Truth,” Part 1! Cycles ago, a Reversionist ship left Cybertron in the wake of a great calamity. Gauge, the youngest Cybertronian in the universe, knows she was forged on the planet, but only remembers her life on the ship. Her life’s about to be shaken as her whole concept of the truth is thrown » Continue Reading.
