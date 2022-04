Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,095

New Transformers Earthspark Promotional Image



Thanks to TV Kids Magazine we have a new promotional image for the upcoming Transformers Earthspark cartoon series, set to hit Nickelodeon and Paramount+ later this year.* In it we see Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, two human characters and two new bots.* While nothing major, it does give us a clean look at the core players for the new show.* Read on to check the pic!



The post







