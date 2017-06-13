|
Hasbro Team Members John Warden And Ben Montano Talk About HASCON
The official Transformers Facebook
*has just shared a*An update from Transformers team members John Warden and Ben Montano on HASCON. They announce exclusive events and the chance to meet them and other members of Hasbro’s team, music (Stan Bush anyone?), reveals, classics voice actors and more. Hascon will be held on September 8 to 10 at the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Dunkin Donuts Center, both located in the heart of Providence. You can get tickets here
. You can watch*the video below and then sound off at the 2005 Boards. (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Team Members John Warden And Ben Montano Talk About HASCON
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.