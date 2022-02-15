Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,871
Via ????toyshome on Weibo, we can share for you new images of the color prototypes of*Mech Fans Toys MS-21A-Fireflow &#038; MS-21B-Revolt (Legends Scale Movie Hot Rod &#038; Black Hot Rod). Both figures are designed by Mechanic Toy and distributed by Mech Fans Toys. They are redecos of MS-21 Flame Walker/Hot Rod for the Legends scale. MS-21A Fireflow is a more magenta redeco inspired by Hot Rod’s colors in the classic G1 animated movie and MS-21B is an evil black and purple Hot Rod. Each figure includes 2 blasters and a fishing road. See the new images after &#187; Continue Reading.

