|
Machinimas Transformers: Titans Return Episode 9 Now Online
Machinima’s*Transformers: Titans Return*continues with the release of*Episode 9, Consumed.*You can view it via the go90 app,*go90
*website or from this link:*https://www.go90.com/videos/2BxPz9NWuwH
To watch the series in the US:*https://www.go90.com/shows/3OhDENwXXKe
Outside of the US:*go90.show/TransformersINTL
Episodes 1-8 are linked below: -Episode 1*Aftermath and Rebirth Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
-Episode 2*Our Heroes Respond Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
-Episode 3*The Fight Begins Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
-Episode 4*<a href="https://www.go90.com/videos/4H177OeLiXt" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener">Overlod And Emissary » Continue Reading.
The post Machinimas Transformers: Titans Return Episode 9 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.