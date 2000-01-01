Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:27 PM   #1
Devastator
Machine War
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 241
In search of...MPs and 3rd Party
Looking for...

MP Wheeljack
MMC Sphinx
Maketoys DOwnbeat

Looking to trade mostly, but may consider buy if the price is right. Thanks.
Old Yesterday, 11:44 PM   #2
Dancel
Generation 1
Dancel's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2017
Location: Canada
Posts: 23
Re: In search of...MPs and 3rd Party
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/c...ationFlag=true

some missing stuff but you can take a look.

bought one from this guy 90 with coin.

https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/c...ationFlag=true
