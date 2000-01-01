Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
In search of...MPs and 3rd Party
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Yesterday, 11:27 PM
#
1
Devastator
Machine War
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 241
In search of...MPs and 3rd Party
Looking for...
MP Wheeljack
MMC Sphinx
Maketoys DOwnbeat
Looking to trade mostly, but may consider buy if the price is right. Thanks.
Devastator
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Devastator
Find More Posts by Devastator
Yesterday, 11:44 PM
#
2
Dancel
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2017
Location: Canada
Posts: 23
Re: In search of...MPs and 3rd Party
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/c...ationFlag=true
some missing stuff but you can take a look.
bought one from this guy 90 with coin.
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/c...ationFlag=true
Dancel
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Dancel
Find More Posts by Dancel
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
transformers TITANS RETURN fortress maximus
Power of the Primes Rodimus M.IS.B.
Takara-Tomy Masterpiece Tranformers MP-04 Optimus Prime W. Trailer In Box
Vtg Voltron ?? 3rd Dimension 12" Action Figure, Trendmasters, Transformers, Mint
Transformers Power Of The Primes Rodimus Prime
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Optimus Prime AUTHENTIC Not Complete
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:54 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.