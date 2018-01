Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,489

More... Several episodes of Machinima’s Titans* Return *since we last shared an interview with the legendary voice of Optimus Prime, today we learn more about why Peter Cullen enjoys Transformers voice acting and working on the webseries in particular: “These creative minds, these vocal geniuses playing multiple characters, inventing them, there’s no greater thrill to be sitting and recording with people who are that capable. You’re just in awe; it’s jaw-dropping,” Cullen said.*“I have great appreciation for them; and it’s great to get someone like Judd Nelson back. What a great, talented person and a special kind of human being. His approach » Continue Reading. The post Peter Cullen’s New Interview for Transformers: Titans Return appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.