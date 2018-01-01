Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Peter Cullen?s New Interview for Transformers: Titans Return
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,489
Peter Cullen?s New Interview for Transformers: Titans Return


Several episodes of Machinima’s Titans*Return*since we last shared an interview with the legendary voice of Optimus Prime, today we learn more about why Peter Cullen enjoys Transformers voice acting and working on the webseries in particular: These creative minds, these vocal geniuses playing multiple characters, inventing them, theres no greater thrill to be sitting and recording with people who are that capable. Youre just in awe; its jaw-dropping, Cullen said.*I have great appreciation for them; and it’s great to get someone like Judd Nelson back. What a great, talented person and a special kind of human being. His approach &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Peter Cullen’s New Interview for Transformers: Titans Return appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers TITANS RETURN fortress maximus
Transformers
Power of the Primes Rodimus M.IS.B.
Transformers
Takara-Tomy Masterpiece Tranformers MP-04 Optimus Prime W. Trailer In Box
Transformers
Vtg Voltron ?? 3rd Dimension 12" Action Figure, Trendmasters, Transformers, Mint
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Rodimus Prime
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Optimus Prime AUTHENTIC Not Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:54 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.