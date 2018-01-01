|
Peter Cullen?s New Interview for Transformers: Titans Return
Several episodes of Machinima’s Titans*Return
*since we last shared an interview with the legendary voice of Optimus Prime, today we learn more about why Peter Cullen enjoys Transformers voice acting and working on the webseries in particular: These creative minds, these vocal geniuses playing multiple characters, inventing them, theres no greater thrill to be sitting and recording with people who are that capable. Youre just in awe; its jaw-dropping, Cullen said.*I have great appreciation for them; and it’s great to get someone like Judd Nelson back. What a great, talented person and a special kind of human being. His approach » Continue Reading.
