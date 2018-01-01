|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-15 / 16-E Cassettebot VS Cassettetron Collectible Coin Ima
*Courtesy of Masterpiece Transformers on Facebook
*we have a look at the*Collectible*Coin*included by Hasbro Asia with the*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-15 / 16-E Cassettebot VS Cassettetron. As you may remember, these collectible coins are distributed by Hasbro Asia over the continent but Japan. The*Masterpiece MP-15 / 16-E*also got a coin showing Enemy’s face and the names of all cassettes on the back:*Stripes,*Enemy,*Wing Thing*and*Nighstalker which we had already reported in-hand images here
.* The coin comes in a very original package similar to a classic cassette with Side A in blue for Cassettetron and Side B in orange for the Cassettebot. You » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-15 / 16-E Cassettebot VS Cassettetron Collectible Coin Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.