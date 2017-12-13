|
Sketches of Combiner Wars Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen Round Up
Artist*Ken Christiansen*has shared more of his*Sketches of Combiner Wars*Packaging Art. The images were shared via*Ken*Christiansens Facebook account
*and we can appreciate the full and complete body art of Aerialbots Air Raid and Firefly and the Stunticons Dragstrip, Breakdown,*Offroad and Dead End. It’s great to have a look at the pencils of the complete body art of the characters since the final packaging art only used a small portion of the characters. We are sure you will enjoy this images as much as the sketches of*Sky Dive and Alpha Bravo
and*Optimus Prime*and*Silverbolt
*we reported previously in our forums. You can » Continue Reading.
The post Sketches of Combiner Wars Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen Round Up
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.