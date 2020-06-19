Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,824

Netflix?s War For Cybertron Deluxe & Voyager Class And G1 Minibots Reissues In Austra



Attention fellow Transformers collectors in Australia! 2005 Boards member*The Madness*is giving us the heads up that the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Deluxe & Voyager Class and G1 Minibots reissues are out in Australia. War For Cybertron Deluxe Chromia, Sideswipe, Hound, Scrapface, Mirage and Voyager packs*Hotlink with Heatstroke & Heartburn, and Megatron with Pinpointer & Lionizer are available in several*Kmart stores. These figures are exclusive to this chain. To top it all, Australian shelves also got G1 Minibot reissues. Bumblebee, Tailgate, Outback and Swerve have showed up at Kmart stores too. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Attention fellow Transformers collectors in Australia! 2005 Boards member*The Madness*is giving us the heads up that the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Deluxe & Voyager Class and G1 Minibots reissues are out in Australia. War For Cybertron Deluxe Chromia, Sideswipe, Hound, Scrapface, Mirage and Voyager packs*Hotlink with Heatstroke & Heartburn, and Megatron with Pinpointer & Lionizer are available in several*Kmart stores. These figures are exclusive to this chain. To top it all, Australian shelves also got G1 Minibot reissues. Bumblebee, Tailgate, Outback and Swerve have showed up at Kmart stores too. Happy hunting!The post Netflix’s War For Cybertron Deluxe & Voyager Class And G1 Minibots Reissues In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca