Takara Tomy Studio Series B-127 And Dino Production Sample Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have treated us with some production sample images of the recently revealed Studio Series*B-127 And Dino. We have a closer look a the new entries in the popular Studio Series line. B-127 is Bumblebee in his Cybertronian mode as it was seen briefly in the Bumblebee movie. Dino is our first official mold of this Dark Of The Moon Autobot featuring a very nice robot mode, but with a generic car alt mode instead of the elegant Ferrari 458 Italia we saw in the movie (probable due to a license issue). We are » Continue Reading.
