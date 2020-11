Takara Tomy Studio Series B-127 And Dino Production Sample Images

The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have treated us with some production sample images of the recently revealed Studio Series*B-127 And Dino. We have a closer look a the new entries in the popular Studio Series line. B-127 is Bumblebee in his Cybertronian mode as it was seen briefly in the Bumblebee movie. Dino is our first official mold of this Dark Of The Moon Autobot featuring a very nice robot mode, but with a generic car alt mode instead of the elegant Ferrari 458 Italia we saw in the movie (probable due to a license issue). We are » Continue Reading. The post Takara Tomy Studio Series B-127 And Dino Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM