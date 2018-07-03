Thanks again to Hong Kong based retailer Loopaza Mega Store’s Facebook page
, we received information on the highly anticipated release of the next Beast Wars Masterpiece figure, MP-43 Beast Megatron. According to information from the post, Beast Megatron is scheduled to be released in January 2019, with a retail price of 35,000 Yen (approximately 315.00 USD per current conversion rate). This release edge out MP-41 Dinobot’s 30,240 Yen retail price to become the highest price Masterpiece figure to date; however, it will be the largest Masterpiece figure scheduled for release as well. Along with Beast Megatron, it appears we » Continue Reading.
