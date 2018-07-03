Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TakaraTomy Transformers Encore Unicron Revealed


Thanks to Hong Kong based retailer Loopaza Mega Store’s Facebook page, we received information on the release of the next figure in the Transformers Encore Toyline from TakaraTomy. It is none other than the Planet Eater himself, Unicron! According the post, this release of Unicron seems to be the version from the Japanese Series Mircon Legend (Also known as Transformers Armada outside of Japan). Encore Unicron is scheduled for release in December 2018, with a retail price of 20,000 Yen (Approximately 180.00 USD per current conversion rate). Unicron has had several coloring and figure iteration throughout history, so it &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TakaraTomy Transformers Encore Unicron Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



