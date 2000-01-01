Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:15 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 48
Bonecrusher question
You'll have to pardon my ignorance, but is he the leader of the Constructicons?
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #2
big dawg
Robot Master
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Regina
Posts: 746
Re: Bonecrusher question
Isn’t scrapper the leader?
Old Today, 05:26 PM   #3
Zenith27
Woodward's G1 lurker
Zenith27's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Surrey
Posts: 304
Re: Bonecrusher question
Scrapper is the leader in the G1 cartoon. Not sure about the various comics and the Bayformers versions.
