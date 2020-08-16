|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 3
Time for another weekly report of Transformers sightings around the world. This week Europe shelves receive some of the latest Studio Series and Cyberverse figures. Russia fans finally found Earthrise toys, while Singapore receives some G1 toys this week together with more Earthrise toys. Collectors in New Zealand also report more Earthrise figures. Studio Series Wave 5 Leader Class And Cyberverse Wave 6 Scout in Germany
*2005 Boards member Mr Cross*found Studio Series Overload at*Müller in Hilden. Additionally, Nevermore*found the new*, Cyberverse Scouts *Gravity Cannon Wheeljack and Hive Swarm Bumblebee at*Real in Ratingen-Breitscheid. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/new-zealand-transformers-sightings.1197228/#post-18194033">Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters » Continue Reading.
