Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,310

Beast Wars Retro Exclusives Released in Canada Transformers Beast Wars Retro Retrax, Wolfgang, K9 and Cybershark have been released in Canada.



The sighting was made at a ToysRus in BC.



Share your sightings in the Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Cyberdragon10k for letting us know thatandhave been released in Canada.The sighting was made at a ToysRus in BC.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





Visit the official __________________Visit the official TFcon Toronto website for all the details!