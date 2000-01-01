|
Grail sale! G1 Japanese and European exclusives
I've recently come into some extra g1 japan and european figures. I have pics upon requestand can bring anything to tfcon. Prices in usd and negotiable. If it's not listed, i probably have it, Just ask.
Headmasters
Raiden 1000
Soundblaster mib 400
Twincast mib 300
Artfire sold
Stepper sold
Dinocassettes sold
Heads sold
Victory:
Mib black shadow 1900.
Dinoking giftset 2000
Victory saber giftset 750
Loose complete greatshot 500
Blue bacchus sold
Liokaiser sold
Masterforce (haven't opened his box yet)
Black zarak 1800
Browning sold
Grand max sold
Minerva sold
Zone
Big powered giftset 1800
Rabbicrater mib 250
Return of convoy
Star convoy 300
Sky garry 250
Full set of 12 microtrailers
Operation combination
A few of the six teams. Haven't checked the box yet
Sixturbo sold
Battle gaia sold
Guard city sold
European g1
Clench 90 once i find the missiles
Full set of non combining constructicons 80
Full set rescue force 120
Rotorstorm 100
Boss and co 50 each
Calcar ironfist deftwing fearswoop 90 each
Remember there's tons more. So feel free to ask