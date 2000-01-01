Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
brr-icy
G1 Collector
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Stratford Ontario
Posts: 6,481
Grail sale! G1 Japanese and European exclusives
I've recently come into some extra g1 japan and european figures. I have pics upon requestand can bring anything to tfcon. Prices in usd and negotiable. If it's not listed, i probably have it, Just ask.

Headmasters

Raiden 1000
Soundblaster mib 400
Twincast mib 300
Artfire sold
Stepper sold
Dinocassettes sold
Heads sold

Victory:

Mib black shadow 1900.
Dinoking giftset 2000
Victory saber giftset 750
Loose complete greatshot 500
Blue bacchus sold
Liokaiser sold

Masterforce (haven't opened his box yet)

Black zarak 1800
Browning sold
Grand max sold
Minerva sold

Zone

Big powered giftset 1800
Rabbicrater mib 250

Return of convoy

Star convoy 300
Sky garry 250
Full set of 12 microtrailers

Operation combination

A few of the six teams. Haven't checked the box yet
Sixturbo sold
Battle gaia sold
Guard city sold

European g1

Clench 90 once i find the missiles
Full set of non combining constructicons 80
Full set rescue force 120
Rotorstorm 100
Boss and co 50 each
Calcar ironfist deftwing fearswoop 90 each

Remember there's tons more. So feel free to ask
my collection ^ Brr-icy Photgraphy on Facebook
Mostly G1 Japan Want list My Blog
my feedback:
Cybertron.ca
TFW
