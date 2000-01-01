brr-icy G1 Collector Join Date: Jan 2008 Location: Stratford Ontario Posts: 6,481

Grail sale! G1 Japanese and European exclusives I've recently come into some extra g1 japan and european figures. I have pics upon requestand can bring anything to tfcon. Prices in usd and negotiable. If it's not listed, i probably have it, Just ask.



Headmasters



Raiden 1000

Soundblaster mib 400

Twincast mib 300

Artfire sold

Stepper sold

Dinocassettes sold

Heads sold



Victory:



Mib black shadow 1900.

Dinoking giftset 2000

Victory saber giftset 750

Loose complete greatshot 500

Blue bacchus sold

Liokaiser sold



Masterforce (haven't opened his box yet)



Black zarak 1800

Browning sold

Grand max sold

Minerva sold



Zone



Big powered giftset 1800

Rabbicrater mib 250



Return of convoy



Star convoy 300

Sky garry 250

Full set of 12 microtrailers



Operation combination



A few of the six teams. Haven't checked the box yet

Sixturbo sold

Battle gaia sold

Guard city sold



European g1



Clench 90 once i find the missiles

Full set of non combining constructicons 80

Full set rescue force 120

Rotorstorm 100

Boss and co 50 each

Calcar ironfist deftwing fearswoop 90 each



Remember there's tons more. So feel free to ask





