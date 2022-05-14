Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,274

Transformers Legacy Voyager Jhiaxus In-Hand Images



Thanks to PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have a gallery of in-hand images for the upcoming Transformers Legacy Voyager Jhiaxus figure! Jhaxus is displayed here in both his robot and alt modes, as well as in a variety of poses and compared alongside some other figures such as Laser Optimus, G2 Megatron, and Coronation Starscream. Check it out and let us know what you think after the break!



