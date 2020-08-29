Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Generations Selects Super Megatron Packaging & Production
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,265
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Generations Selects Super Megatron Packaging & Production


The official*Takara Tomy Twitter*have shared new official images of their new*Generations Selects Super Megatron*showing off the packaging and a final production sample of this figure. Packaging will be similar to the style used with Generations Selects Seacons featuring a black background with a white-line character portrait. This figure is a new mold which used the Titans Return Galvatron mode as a base. We are sure many fans will be more than pleased with this release. Ready to add our first Super Megatron figure for your collection? This figure will be ready to ship next month, and you can still &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Generations Selects Super Megatron Packaging & Production Sample appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Depth Charge - still in box
Transformers
Transformers MP08 oversize Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Movie Studio Series Voyager Class - Optimus Prime #38
Transformers
Transformers Siege 3 Pack Seekers Rainmakers Ion Acid Nova Storm Sealed MIB
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Skywarp Phantomstrike Squadron WFC-S27
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron siege soundwave Brand new still in box mint
Transformers
NIB Jetfire Transformers siege war for cybertron

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.