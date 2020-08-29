|
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Generations Selects Super Megatron Packaging & Production
The official*Takara Tomy Twitter
*have shared new official images of their new*Generations Selects Super Megatron*showing off the packaging and a final production sample of this figure. Packaging will be similar to the style used with Generations Selects Seacons featuring a black background with a white-line character portrait. This figure is a new mold which used the Titans Return Galvatron mode as a base. We are sure many fans will be more than pleased with this release. Ready to add our first Super Megatron figure for your collection? This figure will be ready to ship next month, and you can still » Continue Reading.
