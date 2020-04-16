|
Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Maccadam New Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have uploaded great new images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Maccadam. The images reveal Maccadam as a very nice figure showing off a good range of posability and a cartoon-accurate design. These images are part of the promotional images of the*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers Cyberverse Action Masters
.*While the name of this line may remind you of the non-transformable G1 Action Masters toys, its just the name chosen by Takara Tomy in order to release the*Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure line in Japan. As with the Cyberverse Deluxe toys, each 8 figures will include an » Continue Reading.
