Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Maccadam New Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,650
Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Maccadam New Images


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded great new images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Maccadam. The images reveal Maccadam as a very nice figure showing off a good range of posability and a cartoon-accurate design. These images are part of the promotional images of the*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers Cyberverse Action Masters.*While the name of this line may remind you of the non-transformable G1 Action Masters toys, its just the name chosen by Takara Tomy in order to release the*Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure line in Japan. As with the Cyberverse Deluxe toys, each 8 figures will include an &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Maccadam New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers lot
Transformers
transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers G1 Soundwave Ravage Laserbeak 1983 Hasbro Takara Working Cassette D
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon Mechtech Bumblebee Autobot Hasbro
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Universe: 25th Anniversary Optimus Prime And Trailer
Transformers
Transformers G1 Megatron Walther P38 Robot Figure VINTAGE ORIGINAL TAKARA 1980s
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.