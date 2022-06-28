Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Brian Ruckley To Attend TFNation 2022



TFNation shares another 2022 guest announcement: legendary author Brian Ruckley. Ruckley starting his writing career in British scifi and fantasy magazines such as Interzone, Black Static, and Lightspeed and later published a number of novels, inlcuding The Godless World series, The Edinburgh Dead (2011) and The Free (2014). He is the main author behind the 2019 iteration of the Transformers comics, including Escape, War’s End and the full 44 issue main series; he might tell us how the story could have gone if there had only been more time. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation
