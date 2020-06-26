Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Live Stream 6/26 ? Reveals and Details!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,867
Transformers Live Stream 6/26 ? Reveals and Details!


Hasbro held a Transformers brand live stream today with several new reveals.* We are working up the notes, but check out the pics after the break!

The post Transformers Live Stream 6/26 – Reveals and Details! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:48 AM   #2
PrimalEnvy
Reverse Corte
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 494
Re: Transformers Live Stream 6/26 ? Reveals and Details!
Wow! If that Centurion pack is Voyager price or so I'll get it for the weapons pack!

Apparently it's a Pulse exclusive, can we get those in Canada?
__________________
My Sales Thread & Wants Thread
PrimalEnvy is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Skullcruncher Parts Weapons Ransack Ultra Magnus Bruticus
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON SIEGE ULTRA MAGNUS LEADER CLASS MISB
Transformers
Transformers Megatron G1 TFC Collection 6 Takara Reissue
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet Deluxe Class Studio Series 04 Action Figure Toys NIB
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.