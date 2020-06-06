Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,867

Possible First Look At Earthrise Dirge



Via Weibo user @tfjianggqi we have what seems to be our first look at*Earthrise Dirge. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. We have an image of the robot mode (missing/hiding an arm) and it looks like a remold of the



The post







More... Via Weibo user @tfjianggqi we have what seems to be our first look at*Earthrise Dirge. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. We have an image of the robot mode (missing/hiding an arm) and it looks like a remold of the Earthrise Thrust *mold we saw some time ago. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Possible First Look At Earthrise Dirge appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca