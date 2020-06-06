|
Possible First Look At Earthrise Dirge
Via Weibo user @tfjianggqi we have what seems to be our first look at*Earthrise Dirge. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. We have an image of the robot mode (missing/hiding an arm) and it looks like a remold of the Earthrise Thrust
*mold we saw some time ago. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
