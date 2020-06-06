Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look At Earthrise Dirge
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,867
Possible First Look At Earthrise Dirge


Via Weibo user @tfjianggqi we have what seems to be our first look at*Earthrise Dirge. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. We have an image of the robot mode (missing/hiding an arm) and it looks like a remold of the Earthrise Thrust*mold we saw some time ago. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Possible First Look At Earthrise Dirge appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:45 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 194
Re: Possible First Look At Earthrise Dirge
I hope these guys get a 3 pack so as to not have to run around looking for 3.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Skullcruncher Parts Weapons Ransack Ultra Magnus Bruticus
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON SIEGE ULTRA MAGNUS LEADER CLASS MISB
Transformers
Transformers Megatron G1 TFC Collection 6 Takara Reissue
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet Deluxe Class Studio Series 04 Action Figure Toys NIB
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.