RNSrobot Animated Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 1,922

BEAST WARS show cast toys megatron primal MPs PILES Beasties motherfuckers



all toys are complete with all accessories UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

all chrome is good UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED so don't fucking ask me how the chrome is

NO HOLDS



PRICES COMING RIGHT AWAY DON'T PM ME ASKING FOR PRICES



TM Tarantulas $30

Terrorsaur no gun $10

Scorpononk no missiles no springtrigger YES BEE $25

Inferno $35

Quickstrike $20

TM2 Dinobot $20

Tarantulas (10th anni) $20

Megatron $40

TM Megatron $60

TM2 Megatron (2 missiles) $80

Waspinator (generations) $20

Blackarachnia (TAKARA WITH BOX AND TITTY COMIC... small crack in left elbow tear) $40

Rampage $50



Rattrap (generations) $20

TM Rattrap (minor chrome wear, tail is worn af) $15

Rhinox (generations WITH TAKARA CHAIN GUNS OF DOOM MOTHERFUCKAAAA) $30

TM Cheetor $25

TM2 Cheetor $25

Tigatron $25

Airazor $20

Silverbolt $30

Depth Charge $50

TM Optimus Primal $40

Optimal Optimus $80



MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIMAL $180

MASTERPIECE CHEETOR $120



Are prices negotiable? Make me an offer.



I have a busted up Transmutate that needs her head glued on and one leg is glued on for free to whoever buys the most shit! Or whatever, make an offer.



ALL PREDACONS $400

ALL MAXIMALS (excluding MP) $320

ALL MAXIMALS INCLUDING MP $550



ENTIRE LOT (excluding MP) $650

ENTIRE LOT INCLUDING MP $850 Attached Thumbnails





FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK

Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud __________________