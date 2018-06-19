|
BEAST WARS show cast toys megatron primal MPs PILES
Beasties motherfuckers
all toys are complete with all accessories UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED
all chrome is good UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED so don't fucking ask me how the chrome is
NO HOLDS
PRICES COMING RIGHT AWAY DON'T PM ME ASKING FOR PRICES
TM Tarantulas $30
Terrorsaur no gun $10
Scorpononk no missiles no springtrigger YES BEE $25
Inferno $35
Quickstrike $20
TM2 Dinobot $20
Tarantulas (10th anni) $20
Megatron $40
TM Megatron $60
TM2 Megatron (2 missiles) $80
Waspinator (generations) $20
Blackarachnia (TAKARA WITH BOX AND TITTY COMIC... small crack in left elbow tear) $40
Rampage $50
Rattrap (generations) $20
TM Rattrap (minor chrome wear, tail is worn af) $15
Rhinox (generations WITH TAKARA CHAIN GUNS OF DOOM MOTHERFUCKAAAA) $30
TM Cheetor $25
TM2 Cheetor $25
Tigatron $25
Airazor $20
Silverbolt $30
Depth Charge $50
TM Optimus Primal $40
Optimal Optimus $80
MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIMAL $180
MASTERPIECE CHEETOR $120
Are prices negotiable? Make me an offer.
I have a busted up Transmutate that needs her head glued on and one leg is glued on for free to whoever buys the most shit! Or whatever, make an offer.
ALL PREDACONS $400
ALL MAXIMALS (excluding MP) $320
ALL MAXIMALS INCLUDING MP $550
ENTIRE LOT (excluding MP) $650
ENTIRE LOT INCLUDING MP $850