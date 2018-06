predahank Storing is hoarding Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: vancity Posts: 1,491

mpm barricade @ sale price + summer savings in Vancouver for sale Ordered extra mpm barricades to make sure I got a couple decent boxes (TRU shipping, right)



Going to return the extras unless anyone wants them at cost which was, 25%off and $20off (managed to stack the coupon on sale price) plus tax =



$78 which is pretty good considering its reg $120+tax





pm me or text me for those that have my number

My sales thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965

My feedback

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700

My mancave

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609 __________________My sales threadMy feedbackMy mancave