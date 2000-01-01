Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,947

Arthur Burghardt the voice of Devastator to attend TFcon Toronto 2017



TFcon is happy to welcome the voice of Generation 1 Devastatorto TFcon Toronto 2017 for his first ever Transformers convention appearance. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as the voice of Destro in GI Joe. Arthur will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long. TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop and Transformers comic book artist ALEX MILNE. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available . Attendee registration will be available in the near future. Attached Thumbnails

