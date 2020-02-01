Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,311

Transformers Studio Series SS-60 Scrapper And SS-61 Sentinel Prime New Stock Images





Courtesy of TFSource, Courtesy of Dorkside Toys *we have some new stock images of*Studio Series SS-60 Scrapper and SS-61 Sentinel Prime. We have clear pics of the packaging, robot and alt mode of both figures. We are sure many fans will be pleased to add one more Constructicon and the infamous Sentinel Prime into their collections. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards. You can also look for pre-orders for both figures via our sponsors links below Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store





