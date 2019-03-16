|
TFcon Los Angeles Show Open Dealer Room Pics
Thanks to TFW2005’s Matty for running some shots of the TFcon Los Angeles dealer room at show open. Included are a wide range of figs from multiple companies. Check the details below, pics after the break, and make sure to check the 3rd Party Discussion
forum throughout the day for more details on each project. TFcon LA runs today and tomorrow, with a 3P panel happening later today that should have some new stuff, stay tuned!
